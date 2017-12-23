SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base a success

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Dec. 22, 2017. View from Santa Barbara. (Oscar Flores / KEYT.com)

VANDENBERG AFB, Calif. - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Dec. 22.

"Team Vandenberg is excited to begin and end 2017 with Falcon 9 launches," said Col. Michael S. Hough, 30th Space Wing commander. "We take our mission of providing assured access to space seriously and we've diligently worked with our SpaceX mission partners to ensure a safe and successful launch."

This is the fourth Iridium mission consisting of 10 satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

We've had many viewers contact us throughout the Central Coast and Southern California, even as far as Arizona, to report a shining streak in the sky. A June 2017 launch saw the rocket land on a platform. However, this time around, the rocket plunged into the sea.