No 'credible threat' found at Cabrillo High School

Law enforcement responds to social media concerns

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 10:29 PM PST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 06:05 PM PST

LOMPOC, Calif. - UPDATE:

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies stepped up their presence at Cabrillo High School Friday following threat reports to the campus on social media.

The Sheriff's Department released a statement saying "no credible threat" was found to the school.

The concerns circulated on social media following a month-old conversation involving two boys who are students at the school.  The Sheriff's Department statement said investigators determined neither boy had access to weapons.

"In an effort to help alleviate fears and provide additional security, several deputies including the School Resource Deputy are on campus today and there are also increased patrols of the area," the statement said.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Security will be tightened Friday morning at Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools as Lompoc Unified School District investigates an alleged social media threat. 

John Karbula, Assistant Superintendent at Lompoc Unified School District says a phone message was sent out to all Cabrillo and Lompoc high school families Thursday night. The message said in part: 

"A student at Cabrillo High School heard that there was a Snapchat threat to Cabrillo High School and reported it. School district officials and law enforcement officials interviewed nearly 100 students today..." 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office determined there was no credible threat.

A school resource deputy and several sheriff's deputies will be on campus Friday as a precaution. 

The Sheriff's Office says the threats involved a direct message post on Instagram that was sent between two male students almost a month ago. 

The families of those two students were identified and contacted. Sheriff's officials say the students did not have access to firearms. 

Several rumors of a threatening Snapchat post and alleged "hit list" were also investigated by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Lompoc Unified School District. According to the Sheriff's Office, neither were found to be valid or credible. 

 

