Fireworks sales begin this week in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - The sale of "Safe and Sane" fireworks starts on Thursday in Lompoc.

Only Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed in the City of Lompoc, and may only be used from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.

Lompoc fire and police departments will be enforcing laws concerning fireworks, and violators will be cited and fined. Minors are not allowed to light fireworks or possess them without an adult present

Sale hours run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily:



First Apostolic Church 729 North H St. (Vons)

Lompoc Valley Parks, Rec & Pool Foundation 1124 W. Ocean Ave. (Dollar General)

Lompoc Valley Baptist Church 1500 North H St. (Albertsons)

Lompoc Valley 4-H Club 701 W. Central (Foods Co.)

Lompoc Employee Development Association 1009 N. H St. (Sears)



