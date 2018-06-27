Santa Maria - North County

Fireworks sales begin this week in Lompoc

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 08:14 PM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - The sale of "Safe and Sane" fireworks starts on Thursday in Lompoc.

Only Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed in the City of Lompoc, and may only be used from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. 

Lompoc fire and police departments will be enforcing laws concerning fireworks, and violators will be cited and fined. Minors are not allowed to light fireworks or possess them without an adult present 

Sale hours run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily:

 
First Apostolic Church                                                     729 North H St.                (Vons)
Lompoc Valley Parks, Rec & Pool Foundation            1124 W. Ocean Ave.        (Dollar General)
Lompoc Valley Baptist Church                                      1500 North H St.              (Albertsons)
Lompoc Valley 4-H Club                                                 701 W. Central                 (Foods Co.)
Lompoc Employee Development Association                    1009 N. H St.                    (Sears)

 
 

