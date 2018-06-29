City of Santa Maria begins Friday office closures

City of Santa Maria begins Friday department office closures

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria has begun Friday office closures for some departments as part of a new strategy to tackle budget constraints and revenue shortages.

Departments involved in the new Friday closures program include the City Manager, City Council and City Hall offices, the finance department and service counter where city residents pay utility bills.

The Santa Maria Police Department, Main Public Library, City Recreation and Parks and Utilities Department are not involved in the Friday closures program.

While offices will be closed on Fridays, city employees will report for work but will switch to a new 9-80 work schedule, working 80 hours over 9 days instead of 10 days, with every other Friday off.

A city spokesperson says city expenditures, including rising pension benefit costs, continue to outpace revenues despite a recent rebound in sales tax and bed tax revenue.

The city will also leave staff employee positions vacant as they become open.

For more information on the new Friday office closures, visit the City of Santa Maria website at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org.

Other cities in Santa Barbara County including Guadalupe, Goleta and Santa Barbara have adopted similar office hours and employee work schedule adjustments due to budget constraints.

The City of Arroyo Grande will join other cities in San Luis Obispo County that have adopted similar budget measures by closing department offices on Fridays starting July 6, some city operations and public services will remain open.