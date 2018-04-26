Santa Maria man killed in Nipomo motorcycle crash

NIPOMO, Calif. - A Santa Maria man was killed Wednesday evening after crashing his motorcycle in Nipomo.

The California Highway Patrol reports the 34-year-old man was traveling east on Los Berros Road near Dale Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. when he veered from the road while at a curve. The man lost control of the motorcycle, which flipped over and ejected him.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. California Highway Patrol has not released his identity.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, CHP said.

The accident is still under investigation. Witnesses with any information are asked to contact California Highway Patrol in San Luis Obispo at (805) 594-8700.