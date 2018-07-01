Santa Barbara- S County

Volunteers work to restore trail networks in Montecito

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 05:16 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 05:19 PM PDT

MONTECITO, Calif. - More than 100 volunteers hit the trails in Montecito on Saturday to undo some of the damage caused by the Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslide. 

The fire burned out networks of trails and the mudslide moved millions of cubic feet of soil and boulders down the hills erasing some trails and blasting San Ysidro Creek wide open. 

Saturday, June 30, is Montecito Trails Recovery Day and in recognition of National Trails Day, this year's event focused on restoration and improvement of portions of San Ysidro, upper Cold Springs McMenemy, Bud Girard, and Saddle Rock trails. 

Some of the volunteers focused on carving out a path to cross San Ysidro Creek. Others cut back brush to widen the trail corridor, improved water control features, and minor tread repair. 

The event was a joint effort by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, Santa Barbara County Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, the Montecito Trail Foundation, and the Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers. 

 

 

 

