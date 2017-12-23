Santa Barbara- S County

State Street Ballet hit hard financially by Thomas Fire

Fire forces cancellation of two shows

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 06:41 PM PST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 07:03 PM PST

State Street Ballet trying to recover...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The State Street Ballet is trying to recover financially from the Thomas Fire. 

The non-profit had to cancel two performances of the holiday classic The Nutcracker. Only three were scheduled. 

The show is a major source of revenue and promotion for the company. 

The loss is estimated at $100,000 which helps to pay for dancers, choreographers, costumes and operating costs throughout the season. 

"The Nutcracker is the pinnacle of our year every year," said associate director Leila Drake. "It's how we reach the most audience members. It's where we make the most money."

The ballet relies on ticket sales and private revenue to stay afloat. 

The company is unable to reschedule the remaining performances because of the logistics of scheduling the orchestra, dancers and the schedule at The Granada Theater. 

The State Street Ballet is encouraging people to buy tickets to the upcoming performance of Romeo and Juliet in March. The company is also accepting donations. 

For more information, click here.

