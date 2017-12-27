Santa Barbara- S County

Sheriff's Office first helicopter pilot set to retire after the new year

Sgt. Gregg Weitzman has served for nearly 35 years

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 03:35 PM PST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 03:36 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Sgt. Gregg Weitzman, the first helicopter pilot for the department, will retire soon after the new year after nearly 35 years of service.

Weitzman began his career with the Sheriff's Office as a reserve deputy while attending UC Santa Barbara. At the time, the only option the department had, if it needed the help of a helicopter, was to call either the Ventura County Sheriff's Office or Vandenberg Air Force Base.

So how did a young deputy become such an integral part of forming what is now the Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit?

Weitzman was sworn in as a Sheriff's deputy in 1983 and almost immediately began taking flying lessons propelled by his vision to create an air unit for Santa Barbara County. However, ten years would pass before newly-elected Sheriff Jim Thomas assigned Weitzman to Special Operations full time so that he could work on turning his vision of a helicopter unit a reality.

Weitzman was tasked with figuring out a way to fund this proposed air support unit. Through the Department of Defense's military surplus 1033 program (then known as the 1208 program), the Sheriff's Department was able to acquire four aircraft. Two of those aircraft, however, needed to be fixed up in order to fly. Funding from asset forfeitures and the Sheriff's Council were used to pay for work the aircraft needed to get them in proper operating order.

Weitzman was assigned as the first helicopter pilot for the newly created Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Air Support Unit in 1996. In 2003, Weitzman took a break from Air Support to work on other assignments but returned to the pilot's seat in 2009, and stayed on as pilot when the Air Support Unit merged with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in 2012 to form the Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit.

“I was able to put together a unit that we could be proud of and also at the same time was able to do something that I loved,” said Weitzman.

During his career, Weitzman participated in over 300 rescues in Santa Barbara's backcountry, located a car full of inmates that had escaped from jail, and has helped raise money to help rebuilt rescue aircraft for Santa Barbara County and related equipment costs through his non-profit organization Project: Rescue Flight.

Among his many accolades and accomplishments, Weitzman served in the Sheriff's Dive Team, Transportation Unit, general patrol, and was part of the Special Enforcement Team that served to protect President Ronald Reagan at his ranch.

“We are sorry to see such a knowledgeable and experienced member of the Sheriff’s Office retire, but appreciate Gregg’s long-standing efforts to provide public safety air support to the people of Santa Barbara County," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. "I wish him well in all future endeavors.”

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

A look inside Santa Barbara's shipping container luxury home
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A look inside Santa Barbara's shipping container luxury home

2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Trump's North Korea problem
CNN Pool

Trump's North Korea problem

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

Celebrities who own businesses
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The Honest Company

Celebrities who own businesses

On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

Top news stories of 2017
Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

Top news stories of 2017

13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

Christmas 2017 around the world
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Christmas 2017 around the world

Notable deaths of 2017
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

Celebrities who were Christmas babies
iStock/Liliboas

Celebrities who were Christmas babies

On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23