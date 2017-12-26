Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara News-Press paper byline sparks controversy

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 08:16 PM PST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 08:16 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The spelling of a reporter's byline in the Christmas edition of the Santa Barbara News-Press has prompted criticism and accusations of homophobia.

In Monday's newspaper, a reporter's name and title was altered in a manner that some readers considered to be  homophobic slurs.

Staff writer Paul Gonzalez's story on last-minute Christmas shopping appeared on page A3 of the newspaper.  The journalist's last name was spelled "Gayzalez.". The second line was spelled "News Press Faggoat."

When reached by email, Gonzalez replied he didn't submit the story with the spelling which appeared in print.  "I would just like to reiterate that I did not make that edit to my byline," he said. Gonzalez declined further comment.

An email to the News-Press editor has not yet been returned.

More than a dozen comments about the spelling have appeared on social media, the majority critical of the publication.

"Doesn't look like a misprint to me...this is beyond offensive," wrote Jan Schultz on Facebook.

"This is beyond inappropriate! How does this get past the editor," wrote McKenna Robles.

