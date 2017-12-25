Santa Barbara city leaders create 12 Days of Gratitude movement

Santa Barbara air quality looking good on Dec. 22, 2017. (Oscar Flores / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In an effort to bring our city together, Santa Barbara community leaders have initiated the 12 Days of Gratitude Movement.

The campaign starts Monday December 25 and will end on Friday January 5.

Here is a message from Mayor Helene Schneider:

In the spirit of the popular 12 Days of Christmas and in response to the many impacts we faced with the Thomas Fire, Father Larry of the Santa Barbara Mission and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider have joined together to encourage our community to come together, continue to celebrate the holiday season and revitalize our local economy with greater appreciation and awareness.

We encourage all residents, visitors, business owners and the media to promote each day as it works best for them: #12DaysofGratitude

Day 1 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Monday, December 25, 2017

Spend quality time with your family and friends this Christmas Day

Day 2 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Shop at local business - find that missing gift for yourself or others

Day 3 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Dine out at a local restaurant.

Day 4 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Thursday, December 28, 2017

Come together as a community and show gratitude

Santa Barbara Mission will host an interfaith prayer service of Thanksgiving on this day from 11:30am - 1:00pm. All welcome.

Day 5 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Friday, December 29, 2017

Make your Year-End Tax Deductible Donations to a local charity

Day 6 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Saturday, December 30, 2017

Escape to the Movies

Day 7 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Sunday, December 31, 2017

Celebrate the New Year at one of the many events and restaurants downtown

Day 8 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Monday, January 1, 2018

Get Outside and Enjoy Nature.

Day 9 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Visit a Museum - enjoy one of Santa Barbara's many cultural activities

Day 10 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Reach out to a neighbor.

Day 11 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Thursday, January 4, 2018

Enjoy the 1st Thursday of 2018 - shop, go to an art gallery, dine

Day 12 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Friday, January 5, 2018

Thank one of the many volunteers who helped those in need.

