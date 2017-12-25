Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visit firefighters battling Thomas Fire

Santa Claus pays a visit to the...

VENTURA, Calif. - Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus paid firefighters a visit at the Thomas fire incident command post in Ventura on Saturday.

More than 1500 firefighters remain on the front lines through Christmas as they work to gain full containment of the devastating fire that broke out on Dec. 4.

Santa Claus promised the firefighters he would, "take care of their families," while they did their jobs.

Santa Claus is David Munger and Mrs. Claus is Molly Williams.

They came all the way from Los Alamos to the incident command post in Ventura to spread some holiday cheer.

"We have been watching what's been going on and we always look for the good boys and girls and we just knew there's so much good heartedness and wanted to share Christmas joy here," said Mrs. Claus.