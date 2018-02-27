Sandbag preps underway in burn areas

Santa Barbara- S County

MONTECITO, Calif. - When Georgia Rutherford's father Hayward heard a shovel at a free sandbag location had broken he asked his daughter to deliver another on her way to work.

Rutherford was on her way to work at Cottage Hospital when she stopped by in her scrubs and donated a shovel to the sand pile in lower Manning Park in Montecito.

Like many people in Montecito Rutherford feels like a survivor. She said it's the least she could do.

"Well I hate to say I'm mostly living on borrowed time, in that, I mean anyone of us could not be here, so I'm trying to be grateful."

Robert Lewin, the director of the Office of Emergency Management in Santa Barbara County spoke with forecasters and said there won't be any evacuations on Monday night.

They are watching for morning thunderstorms and expect more rain on Thursday.

Lewin said the Pre-Evacuation advisory remains in effect.

"We want the public to remain vigilant and pay attention to the weather," said Lewin.

But he doesn't want people to panic.

They can prepare by having a plan and filling up sandbags to prevent flooding around their property.

Free sand and sandbags are available in almost every community at city halls, public works locations, parks and fire stations .

For more information visit http://countyofsb.org

