San Marcos High School creates advisory board to hire new principal

San Marcos High School file photo (Senerey de los Santos / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District has created an advisory committee to help in the hiring process for a new principal for San Marcos High School.

The school district superintendent, Cary Matsuoka, sent out an email to parents Wednesday night giving them an update on the process for a new principal. Matsuoka says the position was posted for four weeks and closed on Wednesday, April 11. Only five candidates applied. The school district has reopened the application through May 1.

An adhoc committee has been created to help in the hiring process. The email says the committee is a combination of teachers and parents who will meet weekly.

