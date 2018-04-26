Santa Barbara- S County

San Marcos High School creates advisory board to hire new principal

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 09:46 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 09:18 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District has created an advisory committee to help in the hiring process for a new principal for San Marcos High School.

The school district superintendent, Cary Matsuoka, sent out an email to parents Wednesday night giving them an update on the process for a new principal. Matsuoka says the position was posted for four weeks and closed on Wednesday, April 11. Only five candidates applied. The school district has reopened the application through May 1.

An adhoc committee has been created to help in the hiring process. The email says the committee is a combination of teachers and parents who will meet weekly.

Here is the full email:

Dear SMHS Staff and Parents,

We wanted to provide an update on the hiring process for the next principal for San Marcos High School.  As you may know, the position was advertised and posted for four weeks. The advertised position closed on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 and we only had five candidates who applied.  We reopened the application window through May 1, 2018, all with the goal of recruiting a strong candidate pool.  

In the meantime, we created an adhoc advisory committee to serve as a sounding board in regard to the hiring process.  The committee has a combination of teachers and parents who will meet weekly.  We will provide an update on the hiring process in early May.

Sincerely,

Cary Matsuoka
Superintendent

