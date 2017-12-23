Santa Barbara- S County

Red Cross will not open Thomas Fire shelter in Goleta

Recovery services ongoing for Thomas Fire victims

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 07:10 PM PST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 04:21 PM PST

GOLETA, Calif. - UPDATE

The Red Cross announced on Friday that it will not be opening an evacuation shelter at Goleta Valley Junior High School on Dec. 22.

Red Cross personnel announced one day ago that they would transition to a smaller shelter following the lift of all evacuations in Santa Barbara and Ventura. Although no clear reason was given for the change of heart, The American Red Cross said in a statement,"Residents who were at the UCSB evacuation shelter have met with Red Cross caseworkers and their recovery plans have been initiated and these caseworkers will work with the clients throughout their recovery process."

The statement continued, "Residents who have sustained damage to their homes due to the Thomas Fire and have not registered with Red Cross are encouraged to contact the Red Cross client casework line at 512-745-2920."

--------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY

The American Red Cross will transition their UC Santa Barbara shelter to the Goleta Valley Junior High School located at 6100 Stow Canyon Road in Goleta Friday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m.

The move will allow the Red Cross to better serve residents affected by the fire.

The Red Cross opens and closes shelters at the request of local officials.

The shelter at UCSB opened on Dec. 5 to house residents evacuated by the Thomas Fire.

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

A look inside Santa Barbara's shipping container luxury home
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A look inside Santa Barbara's shipping container luxury home

On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

Notable deaths of 2017
NASA via CNN

Notable deaths of 2017

On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23

Celebrities who were Christmas babies
iStock/Liliboas

Celebrities who were Christmas babies

Trump's tax reform timeline
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump's tax reform timeline

On this day: December 22
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On this day: December 22

Celebrities and their kids
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Celebrities and their kids

Best places to celebrate Christmas
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best places to celebrate Christmas

Cha-ching! These 10 movies grossed the most money worldwide in 2017
Warner Bros. Ent. via CNN

Cha-ching! These 10 movies grossed the most money worldwide in 2017

15 'dangerous' dog breeds insurance companies don't want to cover
Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

15 'dangerous' dog breeds insurance companies don't want to cover

Confederate statues removed and soon-to-be removed
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Confederate statues removed and soon-to-be removed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement
Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement

2017: The year in entertainment
CNN Video

2017: The year in entertainment

On this day: December 21
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On this day: December 21

Tips for braving stormy holiday travel
iStock / Bosca78

Tips for braving stormy holiday travel

Forever young: Senior celebs still working
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Forever young: Senior celebs still working

Catholic church sex abuse timeline

Catholic church sex abuse timeline