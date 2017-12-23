Red Cross will not open Thomas Fire shelter in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - UPDATE

The Red Cross announced on Friday that it will not be opening an evacuation shelter at Goleta Valley Junior High School on Dec. 22.

Red Cross personnel announced one day ago that they would transition to a smaller shelter following the lift of all evacuations in Santa Barbara and Ventura. Although no clear reason was given for the change of heart, The American Red Cross said in a statement,"Residents who were at the UCSB evacuation shelter have met with Red Cross caseworkers and their recovery plans have been initiated and these caseworkers will work with the clients throughout their recovery process."

The statement continued, "Residents who have sustained damage to their homes due to the Thomas Fire and have not registered with Red Cross are encouraged to contact the Red Cross client casework line at 512-745-2920."

--------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY

The American Red Cross will transition their UC Santa Barbara shelter to the Goleta Valley Junior High School located at 6100 Stow Canyon Road in Goleta Friday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m.

The move will allow the Red Cross to better serve residents affected by the fire.

The Red Cross opens and closes shelters at the request of local officials.

The shelter at UCSB opened on Dec. 5 to house residents evacuated by the Thomas Fire.