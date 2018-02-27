Santa Barbara- S County

Public Works removing mud and debris from Montecito

By:

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 06:27 PM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 06:27 PM PST

MONTECITO, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Works was hard at work on Monday removing mud and debris from the mudslides out of Montecito. They say it was an important step to get Montecito back on their feet.

Many homes in Montecito are left with piles of muddy debris from the January mudslides. Many homeowners are left with no place to put it. Santa Barbara County Public Works spent all Monday trying to fix that. They spent nearly seven hours cleaning up public roads from Olive Mill road to North Jameson Lane. They even gave homeowners a chance to pick up some of their mud piles.

“This community on lower Olive Mill was chosen because unlike most of Montecito this region has parcels that are less than one acre,” said Carlyle Johnston, from Santa Barbara County Public Works. “We are allowing people in these areas to shovel material onto the public roads were we are collecting it so they can have room to have roll-offs and either continue or at least start the cleanup process.”

Habitat for Humanity was also on site helping with the cleanup process. With rain in the immediate forecast, Public Works says it’s important to get the roads clean and to also get rid of as many piles of debris as possible.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

What you can buy with bitcoin
George Frey/Getty Images

What you can buy with bitcoin

What to know about DACA timeline
Drew Angerer/2018 Getty Images

What to know about DACA timeline

Flood warnings issued for drenched Midwest, South
CNN video

Flood warnings issued for drenched Midwest, South

On this day: February 27
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: February 27

Celebrity couples who met on set
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Celebrity couples who met on set

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

2018 Oscar Nominations
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2018 Oscar Nominations

Celebrity mugshots
Ventura County Sheriff's Office via CNN

Celebrity mugshots

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale
Peter Paul Rubens [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale

Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

War and misery in Syria
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

War and misery in Syria

On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts

8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018