Public Works removing mud and debris from Montecito

Mud and debris removal operations in Montecito. (Senerey de los Santos / KEYT.com)

MONTECITO, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Works was hard at work on Monday removing mud and debris from the mudslides out of Montecito. They say it was an important step to get Montecito back on their feet.

Many homes in Montecito are left with piles of muddy debris from the January mudslides. Many homeowners are left with no place to put it. Santa Barbara County Public Works spent all Monday trying to fix that. They spent nearly seven hours cleaning up public roads from Olive Mill road to North Jameson Lane. They even gave homeowners a chance to pick up some of their mud piles.

“This community on lower Olive Mill was chosen because unlike most of Montecito this region has parcels that are less than one acre,” said Carlyle Johnston, from Santa Barbara County Public Works. “We are allowing people in these areas to shovel material onto the public roads were we are collecting it so they can have room to have roll-offs and either continue or at least start the cleanup process.”

Habitat for Humanity was also on site helping with the cleanup process. With rain in the immediate forecast, Public Works says it’s important to get the roads clean and to also get rid of as many piles of debris as possible.