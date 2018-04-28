Santa Barbara- S County

Privacy concerns raised after genealogy site leads detectives to suspected Golden State Killer

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 10:20 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 10:34 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The nation is still captivated by the recent arrest of the suspected Golden State Killer.  Privacy concerns are being raised after investigators turned to an online genealogy website to arrest the ex-cop accused of at least 12 murders and more than 50 rapes dating back to the 1970's.

Investigators followed the 72-year-old to collect his DNA from something he threw away.  Prosecutors are already preparing for claims from the defense that the method used to finally nab Joseph James DeAngelo, was an illegal search.

The man that tortured his alleged victims for decades, seemingly brought to justice thanks to DNA. 

"We had the DNA, we just didn't know who it belonged too," said Jeff Klapkis, a retired lieutenant from Lompoc. 

The Santa Barbara County Cold Case Detective investigated the Golden State Killer back in 2011, a break in the case came from "degraded DNA."

"This evidence had been looked at multiple times, not only by our agency but Orange County.  But the techniques for DNA changed and they were able now to resurrect DNA through discarded DNA and test that," said Klapkis

Investigators found Joseph James DeAngelo through a free online genealogy database called GEDMatch.

"It could be that he left a tissue. It could be that he put his hands on a door handle, it is what I call abandoned DNA," said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. 

GEDMatch users submit DNA profiles they buy from sites like Ancestry.com and 23andMe. They plug their data for free into GEDMatch searching for distant relatives.

"We literally went back to the great-great-great-grandfather with individuals that were born in the early part of the 1800's," said Paul Holes, Lead Cold Case Investigator. 

From there, officials say after the initial DNA match results, it took four months to solve a 44-year-old mystery.

"Honestly, this is why these cold case units are formed because technology changes and sometimes new eyes on old cases can help resurrect leads," said Klapkis.

GEDMatch says they were not approached by law enforcement about this case.

They released a statement Friday telling customers not to upload DNA profiles if they have privacy concerns.  

 

