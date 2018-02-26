Pre-Evacuation Advisory issued in Santa Barbara County burn area

PreEvacuation Warning issued for burn...

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County has issued a pre-evacuation advisory for the Sherpa, Whittier, Thomas and Alamo Fire burn areas.

The warning is due to an approaching winter storm.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the arrival of a storm Monday, Feb. 26, in the late afternoon that is expected to continue into Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Rainfall amounts of less than 0.33 inches are forecasted.

The predications show a possibility of isolated rain totals in some areas of between 0.50 and 1 inch in area during thunderstorms.

The amounts are capable of producing minor debris flows and flooding below the Sherpa, Whittier, Thomas and Alamo Fire burn areas.

County emergency officials and the National Weather Service are monitoring the situation and will alert the public.

People living in the impacted burn areas need to prepare for the possibility of an evacuation tommorow night, Monday evening.

If anyone feels threatened, action should be taken to leave for higher ground or a safe area.

Do not wait for a notification.

If an individual or family has functional needs, or large animals to move, consider leaving in advance.

For more information on the risk please go to ReadySBC.org.

People should also visit the Interactive Debris Flow Risk Areas map at ReadySBC.org/StormReadyMap.

Santa Barbara County residents are urged to register to receive emergency alerts.

Sign up at www.AwareAndPrepare.org.

First responders say "If we can't reach you, we can't alert you."

To stay connected and updated go to www.CountyofSB.org, follow @countyofsb on Twitter and Facebook, or call 2-1-1 from 805 area code or 800-400-1572 outside of 805, or text your zip code to 898-211.