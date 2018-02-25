Pedestrian hit by car on State Street on Saturday night dies from injuries

Police say car struck a 91yearold...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police confirm a 90-year-old man hit by a car in downtown Santa Barbara has died.

The victim has been identified as Gilbert William Ramirez.

The accident happened on the 500 block of State Street around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the car was driving north when it struck Ramirez who was in the crosswalk heading westbound.

Police said the driver, 65, stayed on scene and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The man, who police won't identify at this time, has not been arrested.

State Street between Haley and Cota was blocked off for the investigation.