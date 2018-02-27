Santa Barbara- S County

Pedestrian hit by car on State Street on Saturday night dies from injuries

By:

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 09:08 PM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 06:36 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police say a 90-year-old man hit by a vehicle in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday has died. The victim has been identified as Gilbert William Ramirez.

The accident happened on the 500 block of State Street around 6:50 p.m. Feb. 24.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates an SUV was driving north when it struck Ramirez who was in the crosswalk heading westbound.

Police said the 65-year-old driver was from out of town and driving a rental car. He stayed on scene and alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to authorities.

Authorities say the driver has not been arrested at this time but was taken to the Santa Barbara Police Department to be interviewed.

State Street between Haley and Cota was blocked off for several hours due to the investigation.

