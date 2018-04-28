Santa Barbara- S County

Owner of 7-Eleven store targeted by thieves hands down public shaming

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 07:17 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 07:27 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The owner of the popular 7-Eleven store on Cliff Dr. on the Mesa in the Santa Barbara has come up with a creative punishment solution after being targeted several times this year by thieves. 

The latest incident happened Tuesday afternoon, in broad daylight, and was caught on camera. The thief walked out with a 24-pack of Corona beers -- roughly $25 dollars worth. 

"He walked all the way in, was determined to grab the biggest pack he could grab," said 7-Eleven owner Nayuribe Podratz.

Podratz has a great description of the alleged thief thanks to 16 surveillance cameras both inside and outside the market. The owner said she contacted Santa Barbara Police, then decided to hand down a good old fashioned dose of punishment: public shaming, in the form of a photo collage plastered on the market's front window. 

"Everybody looks at it," Podratz told NewsChannel 3. "Whenever you see him you recognize, 'Ah! That's the guy that stole the beer at 7-Eleven!' So they learn a lesson. You're gonna run with beer, you're gonna be famous for something bad."

Four months earlier, during the December ash storm from the Thomas Fire, Podratz said her 7-Eleven was the target of another more serious crime. Again, the thief was caught on camera.

"This guy came like 1:00 a.m. on a Friday with a knife and threatened my employee and pulled at least $400 dollars that night," Podratz said. 

The employee wasn't hurt, but Podratz said four nights later, the same guy came back and made off with another $200 dollars.

"The second time the knucklehead just a mask on." 

Podratz said that thief was caught and charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. He is due in court next week. 
 

