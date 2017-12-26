Santa Barbara- S County

Organic Soup Kitchen feeds the community on Christmas Day

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 08:06 PM PST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 08:13 PM PST

Organic Soup Kitchen hosts annual...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Organic Soup Kitchen held its annual meal on Christmas Day. 

Grammy award winner Michael McDonald serenaded the crowd of people while they filled their stomachs with healthy organic food at the Veterans' Memorial Building in Santa Barbara. 

Executive Director Anthony Carroccio and his legion of loyal volunteers started preparing the Italian feast weeks ago. 

The baked Ziti pasta, soup, salad, bread and smoothies did not disappoint. 

"I don't really think I'll ever be hungry again. It's really a blessing to be here," said Santa Barbara resident Kelly Neese. 

Carroccio said about 800 people enjoyed the food. 

The rest of the year, the Organic Soup Kitchen delivers organic food to low-income cancer patients in the community. 

To learn more or to donate, click here

 


 

