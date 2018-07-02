Santa Barbara- S County

New vegan restaurant opens in uptown Santa Barbara

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 05:35 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 05:38 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A new vegan restaurant offering what owner Tyler Beerman calls, "health-conscious Mexican food" is now open in Santa Barbara. 

Vegan Green Go is located on upper State Street and opened its doors in May. 

The menu offers burritos, tacos, nachos and bowls, along with healthy drinks.

The proteins are made up of vegan meats including soy based and jackfruit options. 

The menu is all vegan, plant-based and Non-GMO. 

Beerman became a vegan last year, and decided to open a restaurant to appeal to carnivores. 

"The response has been really good," he said. "It's interesting that people seek out vegan food spots when they come here from out of town."

Beerman is also the owner of Conscious Kombucha based in Carpinteria. Beerman makes the sweetened fermented teas and sells them by the barrel to coffee shops, restaurants and big stores like Whole Foods. Conscious Kombucha is also available at Vegan Green Go. 


 

