Mother of Parkland shooting survivor speaks at Teen Leadership Conference

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Gloria DeJesus Heck, mother of Parkland shooting survivor, speaks at Annual Teen Leadership Conference in Santa Barbara. (Alys Martinez/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara Youth Council, in collaboration with the Police Activities League (PAL) Youth Leadership Council, and Future Leaders of America hosted their Annual Teen Leadership Conference on Saturday.

The teens gathered at the Louise Lowry Davis Center.

Gun violence was a big topic of discussion, along with immigration, DACA and health, physical, and mental wellness.

This year's theme promoted the hashtag #whatsnext," signifying that now is the time to push forward to find solutions.

Gloria DeJesus Heck, the mother of a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida came to Santa Barbara to share her son's experience and her response as a parent.

The February shooting claimed the lives of 17 people.

Heck's son hid for hours on campus and survived.

Heck said she is proud of the national movement that followed the shooting.

"I'm so proud of them. I'm so proud of what they are doing and creating awareness and asking for change and demanding change," Heck said.

Anjalith Akrar, a student at Dos Pueblos High School and member of the Youth Council, said local teens are not lobbying for more gun control.

"It's had so much momentum and is now nationwide," said Akrar. "We've definitely been able to get lots of supporters."