Santa Barbara- S County

Los Padres officials close 'Glass Factory' shooting area in wake of teen's death

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 03:41 PM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 03:41 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - In the wake of an accidental shooting on Feb. 15 that took the life of 16-year-old Kaiden Vague, Los Padres National Forest officials have closed the Arroyo Burro designated shooting area known as the "Glass Factory."

The popular shooting area located on E. Camino Cielo in Santa Barbara County will be closed for 30 days to allow a formal investigation into the Feb. 15 shooting to be completed.

"This 30-day closure should provide a sufficient amount of time to finalize the report of investigation and determine whether further measures are required to provide public safety," said a statement from the U.S. Forest Service.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office determined that Vague had died as a result of a traumatic accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he died on Feb. 16.

Gwen Stephen, a family friend and Vague's behavioral therapist at Dos Pueblos High School, said the teen had high functioning autism and knew how to handle a gun. Vague had been going to the gun range since he was about 8 years old, according to Stephen. The 16-year-old was with his father and younger brother the day of the incident.

Anyone caught violating the order of closure is subject to a $5,000 fine for individuals and $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for six months, or both.

