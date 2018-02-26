Katy Perry surprises crowd at a charity bash honoring first responders and disaster victims

One 805 Kick Ash Bash

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - Pop superstar Katy Perry rocked a tribute show for firefighters, first responders and survivor relief on Sunday.

Perry was a 'surprise' guest at the One 805 Kick Ash Bash at the Bella Vista Ranch in Summerland.

She performed three songs and dedicated 'Firework' to Lauren Cantin, a survivor of the Jan. 9 mudslide in Montecito.

Cantin, 14, also took the stage and belted out a beautiful rendition of 'God Bless America' in front of thousands of people attending the event.

She was pulled from the mud and debris by firefighters, including Andy Rupp of the Montecito Fire Department.

"That was kind of the highlight and the great moment for us because there was so much tragedy going on," Rupp said.

Rupp was reunited with Cantin on stage after her performance for the first time since the mudslide.

"She is singing today and she's got a beautiful voice," Rupp said. "Great to see her again and know that we helped in getting her here."

The event was organized in the wake of the devastation from Thomas fire and the mudslide.

Funds raised will help pay for non-budgeted emergency response equipment, counseling for first responders and help for the victims of the tragedies.

Firefighters, and first responders said they are grateful for all of the support.

"It's amazing. It's something you are not going to find in other communities," said Rupp. "So everyone should be very proud to be in Santa Barbara and be part of this."

The performers, who all waived their fees included, Perry, Alan Parsons and Friends, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Dishwalla, The Sisterhood Band, Glen Phillips, Steve Vai, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Kenny Loggins, Iration and David Crosby.

