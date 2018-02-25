Dr. Mark Montgomery and Caroline Montgomery honored at memorial

Montgomery memorial

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A public memorial attended by hundreds of people lovingly honored Dr. Mark Montgomery and his daughter Caroline on Saturday.

The memorial was held at the Fess Parker Double Tree Resort in Santa Barbara.

The father and daughter were killed on Jan. 9 when their home on Randall Road was destroyed by a mudslide.

Their deaths stunned the community.

Dr. Michael Behrman worked with Montgomery at Associated Hand Surgeons for many years.

Behrman was one of the last people to see him alive.

"Mark had impacted literally thousands and thousands of people on a professional level. He was a super guy," he said.

Caroline, 22, was remembered as an outgoing person with a strong work ethic.

She was also described as "magical."

Caroline was attending Barnard College in New York City and had graduated from Cate School.

Her former headmaster Ben Williams recalled how she impacted so many lives.

"She radiated joy every day of the school year," he said. "It was in her love of language, exchange, her curiosity, her drive, her affection and her kindness."

Montgomery's wife Catherine, their eldest daughter and son Duffy attended the memorial.

Duffy, 19, was also swept away in the mudslide but survived with only minor injuries.



