Downtown Organization hands out top honors including Citizen of the Year to Fire Chief Pat McElroy

Fire Chief Pat McElroy heads into retirement with a prestigious Citizen of the Year honor from the Downtown Organization. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Pat McElroy was clearly emotional as he received the surprise Citizen of the Year award from the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

The honor came at a breakfast in the El Paseo Restaurant Wednesday morning where other honorees were on hand, most did not know in advance as part of the sold out annual event.

McElroy will retire in March after more than 30 years with the department.

In the last two months he has been on the command team for the two major disasters to hit the region, the Thomas Fire and the Monecito mudflow. He has been the department's chief since 2013. In the last few years he has led a statewide change in the way 911 calls are managed and directed to first responders, to improve efficiency and save lives.

In the aftermath of two deadly events that had numerous injuries and massive property losses, McElroy said it is an incredibly emotional time for me." He says he has to step back from it at times and it helps him get through the crisis and work on the after actions that are underway. "How we respond is going to show the community what kind of character this community has," said McElroy.

Another recognizable face and honoree was Tony Arroyo the owner of Los Arroyos restaurant with two Santa Barbara locations, on Figueroa Street and Coast Village Road. He won the Business Champion of the Year award.

"I love the first the responders," he told the audience. "What I did this past December with the fires and mud (in January) and helping, that is pretty much what everyone in Santa Barbara a a community would do if you had the resources I am sure."

He prepared food for all emergency agencies during the recent disasters and never charges fire or police crews for their meals. Some of the food was taken out to the command post locations in the field and some was delivered to the Earl Warren Showgrounds where hundreds of agencies were staging.

Many times Arroyo opened his closed restaurant during the ash filled fire crisis just to prepare the food he was taking to those fighting the flames or patrolling the evacuated neighborhoods.

"It is something that just came out of my heart. I love my community," said Arroyo.

He spoke of the community bonding. "The community came so strongly together and I am so proud to be here," said Arroyo.

The Harriet Miller Youth Award went to Layla Landeros from San Marcos High School. She had a multi-page list of accomplishments including participating in the Accelrated Academic Program for Leadershp and Enrichment known as APPLE, Kids Helping Kids, Varsity cheerleading and she has developed a cheerleading squad for students with disabilities. Landeros is also a trainer with Guide Dogs for the Blinds and has worked with several puppies. Her grade point average is 4.4 and she has been accepted into nine colleges.

Two other awards were issued : The George Gerth Volunteer Award went to Traci Taitt of the Towbes Group and Ginny Brush won the Richard Breza Excellence in Public Service Award. Brush is the former Executive Director of the County Arts Commission.

