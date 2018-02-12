Help: How to give it, how to get it

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - UNITY SHOPPE

The Unity Shoppe's Disaster Relief Program is fully operational, providing immediate needs like new clothing, food, hygiene products and much more. Those affected by the fire and flood are being supported now, and will continue to be provided support far down the road as recovery continues. Your cash donations allow the Unity Shoppe to purchase new items at bulk rate. For more information, visit http://www.unityshoppe.org/#thomasfire.

UNITED WAY OF VENTURA and UNITED WAY OF SANTA BARBARA

The Thomas Fire Fund organized by the United Way has expanded to also provide relief for victims of the deadly mudslides that occurred in Montecito.

United Way's #ThomasFireFund campaign has been renamed #FireandFloodFund. 100 percent of funds sent to United Way will go to the victims of the two disasters. Anyone interested in donating to the Fire And Flood Fund should visit the fund's website or by texting UWVC to 41444.

RED CROSS

The Red Cross is accepting monetary donations at www.redcross.org or text "redcross" to 90999

FOODBANK OF SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

The FoodBank of Santa Barbara County, American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast and Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is working to provide food to residents affected by the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides.

The Foodbank will provide food support throughout the recovery process. They are in need of donations and volunteers.

More information can be found here.

DIRECT RELIEF

Direct Relief has purchased water rescue gear, search and rescue gear and an all terrain vehicle to assist with recovery efforts.

Direct Relief is based out of Santa Barbara County and has responded to hundreds of humanitarian emergencies across the globe. To donate, click here.

SALVATION ARMY

Unopened and canned food and monetary donations are accepted at 423 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

NEW LIFE CHURCH

New Life Church in Santa Barbara has set up an easy way to donate towards disaster relief efforts on their website. Click here to go directly to the donation page. Type in the amount of money you would like to donate and select "SB Mudslides Assistance" from the drop-down menu.

GoFundMe Campaigns

Katherine Cichy from GoFundMe compiled a list of campaigns that have been created to help those impacted by the devastation in Montecito. They are: