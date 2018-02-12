Santa Barbara- S County

Help: How to give it, how to get it

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Dec 06, 2017 05:57 PM PST

Updated: Feb 12, 2018 03:07 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - UNITY SHOPPE

The Unity Shoppe's Disaster Relief Program is fully operational, providing immediate needs like new clothing, food, hygiene products and much more. Those affected by the fire and flood are being supported now, and will continue to be provided support far down the road as recovery continues. Your cash donations allow the Unity Shoppe to purchase new items at bulk rate. For more information, visit http://www.unityshoppe.org/#thomasfire.

UNITED WAY OF VENTURA and UNITED WAY OF SANTA BARBARA

The Thomas Fire Fund organized by the United Way has expanded to also provide relief for victims of the deadly mudslides that occurred in Montecito.

United Way's #ThomasFireFund campaign has been renamed #FireandFloodFund. 100 percent of funds sent to United Way will go to the victims of the two disasters. Anyone interested in donating to the Fire And Flood Fund should visit the fund's website or by texting UWVC to 41444. 

RED CROSS

The Red Cross is accepting monetary donations at www.redcross.org or text "redcross" to 90999

FOODBANK OF SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

The FoodBank of Santa Barbara County,  American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast and Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is working to provide food to residents affected by the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides.

The Foodbank will provide food support throughout the recovery process. They are in need of donations and volunteers.

More information can be found here.

DIRECT RELIEF

Direct Relief has purchased water rescue gear, search and rescue gear and an all terrain vehicle to assist with recovery efforts. 

Direct Relief is based out of Santa Barbara County and has responded to hundreds of humanitarian emergencies across the globe. To donate, click here.

SALVATION ARMY

Unopened and canned food and monetary donations are accepted at 423 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

NEW LIFE CHURCH

New Life Church in Santa Barbara has set up an easy way to donate towards disaster relief efforts on their website. Click here to go directly to the donation page. Type in the amount of money you would like to donate and select "SB Mudslides Assistance" from the drop-down menu.

GoFundMe Campaigns

Katherine Cichy from GoFundMe compiled a list of campaigns that have been created to help those impacted by the devastation in Montecito. They are:

  1. For the family of Martín Cabrera Munoz who was one of the victims: https://www.gofundme.com/services-for-our-brother
  2. Benitez Family Relief: https://www.gofundme.com/4zuaupc
  3. For the McManigal family who lost their father: https://www.gofundme.com/qmv424-the-mcmanigal-family
  4. The Sutthithepa family: https://www.gofundme.com/pinitsooms-family-recovery-fund
  5. For the Cantin family - their 14-year-old daughter Lauren was the young woman who was rescued from the mud by firefighters: https://www.gofundme.com/cantinfamilyfund
  6. The Morgan, Sawyer and Summer Corey Fund: https://fundly.com/morgan-sawyer-and-summer-corey-fund
  7. For the owner of the Rose Cafe who lost his partner Peter Fleurat: https://www.gofundme.com/rose-cafemontecito-mudslide-loss

 

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

On this day: March 30
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

On this day: March 30

Where are former Final Four stars today?
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Where are former Final Four stars today?

Which college basketball coaches have most titles?
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Which college basketball coaches have most titles?

Holy Week around the world
Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Holy Week around the world

Sydney zoo animals celebrate Easter
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sydney zoo animals celebrate Easter

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Notable deaths of 2018
Al Bello/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Celebrity best friends
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrity best friends

On this day: March 29

On this day: March 29

Fun facts about Easter
iStock / MichaelLoeffler

Fun facts about Easter

Fatality puts brakes on self-driving cars
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Fatality puts brakes on self-driving cars

Stephon Clark police killing: What to know
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Stephon Clark police killing: What to know

Killing of Stephon Clark sparks days of protests
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Killing of Stephon Clark sparks days of protests

The many looks of Lady Gaga
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The many looks of Lady Gaga

On this day: March 28
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: March 28

Best cities to celebrate Easter

Best cities to celebrate Easter

Finalists for 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame announced
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Finalists for 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame announced