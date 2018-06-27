Sheriff's deputies identify dead body down embankment north of Goleta

Breden Milo Lewis has been identified as the man found dead down an embankment just North of Goleta. (Photo Credit: Santa Barbara)

Breden Milo Lewis has been identified as the man found dead down an embankment just North of Goleta. (Photo Credit: Santa Barbara)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATE 2:

A spokeswoman for the family of Brenden Milo Lewis has confirmed the identity of the man found dead down an embankment just north of Goleta on Friday, June 22.

The spokeswoman says the family is traveling to Santa Barbara from out of state and is expected to meet with the Sheriff's Office soon.

She says the family has concerns about the circumstances leading up to Lewis's death and why the public was not notified after Lewis was reported missing by his family in March 2018.

NewsChannel 3 has learned that Lewis was a football player at Santa Barbara City College before his death.

UPDATE:

The Sheriff's Office has identified the dead man found down the embankment just north of Goleta as 24-year old Brenden Milo Lewis of Santa Barbara.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but the Sheriff's Office says the results are pending.

No other information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 3 has learned that Lewis played football at Santa Barbara City College.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body that was found north of Goleta Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible body found in a secluded area near Calle Real, north of Goleta around 10:00 a.m. on June 22, 2018.

Deputies found a dead adult man down an embankment in the area. The man has been identified but the Sheriff's Office is not releasing his identity at this time citing an active investigation.

No further details were immediately available.