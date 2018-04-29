Santa Barbara- S County

CHP investigates rollover on Highway 154

By:

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 10:53 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 10:53 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A man is moderately injured after being involved in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 154 Saturday night.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover on the 1500 block of Highway 154 just west of Paradise Road around 9:00 p.m. 

Upon arrival, crews found a single truck rolled over with one occupant inside. The occupant was a man in his mid-thirties complaining of moderate injuries. 

Fire crews had to extricate the man from the truck before transporting him to Cottage Hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating this incident.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner

On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Marvel via CNN

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

LTI's list of the best London hotels
Claridge's via CNN

LTI's list of the best London hotels

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

Surprising celebrity birthplaces
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Surprising celebrity birthplaces

The victims of the Golden State Killer
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department via CNN

The victims of the Golden State Killer

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Trumps host their first state dinner
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trumps host their first state dinner