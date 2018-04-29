CHP investigates rollover on Highway 154
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A man is moderately injured after being involved in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 154 Saturday night.
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover on the 1500 block of Highway 154 just west of Paradise Road around 9:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews found a single truck rolled over with one occupant inside. The occupant was a man in his mid-thirties complaining of moderate injuries.
Fire crews had to extricate the man from the truck before transporting him to Cottage Hospital.
The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating this incident.