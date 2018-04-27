Baby ducks rescued from storm drain in Goleta neighborhood

It may have taken a village but several ducklings are alive and reunited with their mother after becoming trapped in a storm drain Wednesday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Animal Services)

GOLETA, Calif. - It may have taken a village but several ducklings are alive and reunited with their mother after becoming trapped in a storm drain Wednesday afternoon.

The incident unfolded in the neighborhood of Huntington Drive in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Animal Services who posted about the baby duck rescue operation on their Facebook Page along with some very adorable pictures of the ducklings.

Momma duck stood by as Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and neighborhood residents corralled four ducklings. The remainder three baby ducks that were still in the drain pipe came out after momma duck called out to them, the Facebook post says. That's when a deputy grabbed the final three baby ducks as the Animal Control officer blocked the storm drain.

Using the ducklings tucked away in a crate, authorities convinced momma duck to follow them down the block, through a neighbor's yard, and onto a creek bed where the baby ducks were released and reunited with their mother.