News

Santa Barbara Library contacted during the Golden State Killer Investigation

Longtime neighbors remember crimes like yesterday

By:

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 12:54 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 04:13 PM PDT

Local library aided in search for Golden State Killer suspect

GOLETA, Calif. - When prosecutors searching for the Golden State Killer and rapist announced the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo in Sacramento, librarians from Santa Barbara were paying attention.

Cold case investigators had reached out to the Santa Barbara Library.  Assistant Library Director Vanessa Christman said, "The library was contacted about 3 ago to assist in some research for the Golden State Killer. We were able to send historical records specifically phones books from Goleta from the late 1970s and early 1980s to assist investigators in determining the phone numbers for the victims."

Molly Wetta, the Senior Librarian for Youth Services, found microfilm containing Santa Barbara News-Press newspapers contained articles about local murders. Wetta used a microfiche reader to find the headline "Goleta Valley doctor, woman found slain." The story was published in the Monday evening edition on Dec. 31, 1979. Sheriff's detectives are shown in a photo looking at evidence.

Investigators said Robert Offerman, a 44-year-old surgeon, was found murdered in the bedroom of his Avenida Pequena Lane condominium alongside Debra Alexandria Manning. The article describes Manning as a Santa Maria psychologist.

Longtime residents remember being worried the killer would strike again.

About 19 months later, on July 26, 1981 deputies found more victims.  They found the bodies of Cheri Domingo, 35, and Gregory Sanchez, 27, in her Toltec Way home.

Domingo's daughter Debbi @DebraDee722781 tweeted her relief.  Her post said, "Talk about a media explosion! We got him! Today of all days #NationalDNADay #EastAreaRapist #goldenstatekiller #UNMASKEDatLAST."
  
A longtime resident who wishes to remain anonymous said, "I saw them bringing out two bodies and I asked my neighbor what is going on and they said don't you know there have been murders, two murders, right here and this is just right down the street from me."

Other neighbors said it made them lock up and worry about their children playing near a local creek that may have helped the killer get away.

Neighbors said community meeting about safety followed the crimes.

They said they were shocked to learn the suspect was an ex-cop in other communities.

DNA technology led to the arrest of DeAngelo.  The 72-year-old Citrus Heights resident was booked on a Ventura County warrant linked to the 1980 murders of Charlene and Lyman Smith at a home on High Point Drive in Ventura.

Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten traveled to Sacramento to make the announcement. 

Totten said the defendant could face the death penalty.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner

On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Marvel via CNN

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

LTI's list of the best London hotels
Claridge's via CNN

LTI's list of the best London hotels

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

Surprising celebrity birthplaces
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Surprising celebrity birthplaces

The victims of the Golden State Killer
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department via CNN

The victims of the Golden State Killer

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Trumps host their first state dinner
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trumps host their first state dinner