Santa Barbara Library contacted during the Golden State Killer Investigation

Local library aided in search for Golden State Killer suspect

GOLETA, Calif. - When prosecutors searching for the Golden State Killer and rapist announced the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo in Sacramento, librarians from Santa Barbara were paying attention.

Cold case investigators had reached out to the Santa Barbara Library. Assistant Library Director Vanessa Christman said, "The library was contacted about 3 ago to assist in some research for the Golden State Killer. We were able to send historical records specifically phones books from Goleta from the late 1970s and early 1980s to assist investigators in determining the phone numbers for the victims."

Molly Wetta, the Senior Librarian for Youth Services, found microfilm containing Santa Barbara News-Press newspapers contained articles about local murders. Wetta used a microfiche reader to find the headline "Goleta Valley doctor, woman found slain." The story was published in the Monday evening edition on Dec. 31, 1979. Sheriff's detectives are shown in a photo looking at evidence.

Investigators said Robert Offerman, a 44-year-old surgeon, was found murdered in the bedroom of his Avenida Pequena Lane condominium alongside Debra Alexandria Manning. The article describes Manning as a Santa Maria psychologist.

Longtime residents remember being worried the killer would strike again.

About 19 months later, on July 26, 1981 deputies found more victims. They found the bodies of Cheri Domingo, 35, and Gregory Sanchez, 27, in her Toltec Way home.

Domingo's daughter Debbi @DebraDee722781 tweeted her relief. Her post said, "Talk about a media explosion! We got him! Today of all days #NationalDNADay #EastAreaRapist #goldenstatekiller #UNMASKEDatLAST."



A longtime resident who wishes to remain anonymous said, "I saw them bringing out two bodies and I asked my neighbor what is going on and they said don't you know there have been murders, two murders, right here and this is just right down the street from me."

Other neighbors said it made them lock up and worry about their children playing near a local creek that may have helped the killer get away.

Neighbors said community meeting about safety followed the crimes.

They said they were shocked to learn the suspect was an ex-cop in other communities.

DNA technology led to the arrest of DeAngelo. The 72-year-old Citrus Heights resident was booked on a Ventura County warrant linked to the 1980 murders of Charlene and Lyman Smith at a home on High Point Drive in Ventura.

Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten traveled to Sacramento to make the announcement.

Totten said the defendant could face the death penalty.