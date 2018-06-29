San Luis Obispo County

Statewide EBT scam has officials warning cardholders

Jun 28, 2018

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Officials in San Luis Obispo County are warning against a statewide scam being sent through text messages, email, and phone calls.

The goal of the scam is apparently to steal people's benefits from social services.

The California Department of Social Services has received complaints from EBT cardholders about the fraudulent calls from the phone number (858) 232-3581.

"If you receive an email, text message or phone call asking for your personal information, do not provide any information," said Assistant Social Services Director Tracy Schiro. "We will never email, text or call a client and ask for their personal information, such as their EBT card number, PIN, date of birth, or Social Security number. No legitimate State or County representative would ever ask for your PIN."

County officials say there are ways you can protect your benefits, such as keeping your EBT card and PIN a secret and never give out your social security number.

If you feel you have already fallen victim to this scam you should call (877) 328-9677 to change the PIN or to report the EBT card(s) as lost or stolen.
 

