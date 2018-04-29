San Luis Obispo County

SLO community dons high heels for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

By:

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 06:21 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 06:23 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo community came together Saturday to support survivors of sexual assault.

Folks gathered at Mission Plaza for the 16th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.

It is often said, "You can't understand another person's experience until you've walked a mile in their shoes."

Part of an international movement to stop rape, sexual assault and gender-based violence, about 150 people walked through downtown SLO in high heels.  Men, women, children and community leaders donned high heels in solidarity with those who have experienced gender-based violence.

"So kind of the idea with the heels is partially to represent that women are majorly impacted by sexual assault in staggering numbers but also the idea of stepping into the heels of another person.  Having that kind of empathy because it affects all of us, it affects men, women, children, the elderly, the LGBTQ community," said Sophie Marsh with RISE. 

All proceeds raised will benefit RISE, a local non-profit that provides crisis intervention and treatment services to survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence and their loved ones.

"The Walk a Mile events take a light-hearted approach to a very serious topic," said RISE Executive Director Jennifer Adams. 
 
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
 

