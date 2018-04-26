San Luis Obispo County

Cal Poly braces for return of Milo Yiannopoulos

Controversial commentator joins panel discussion

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - In the wake of student-led protests over racially-charged events and issues, Cal Poly is bracing for the return of controversial conservative political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

The Cal Poly College Republicans Club has invited the polarizing Yiannopoulos to participate in a panel discussion.

Yiannopoulos was invited to speak before a sold out crowd last year by the College Republicans Club and his controversial views on race, religion, culture and politics sparked protests and outrage on and off campus.

Campus security for the event last year by Cal Poly Police and supporting law enforcement agencies reportedly cost more than $50,000 and his visit Thursday night could be double that amount.

Cal Poly students we spoke with had different opinions on the return of Milo Yiannopoulos to campus.

"Free speech should be upheld, but at the same time the amount of money the campus is paying for his security and all of that is insane, it's immense", said student Ahmed Gouda.

"I think that they should definitely be hosting all kinds of speakers from both ends of the spectrum regardless of who agrees with it or not", said student Nathan Elyasi.

The University says it is not revealing security plans for the College Republicans Club event Thursday night in the interest of public safety.

The event is being held in the Mott Athletic Center at 7 p.m.

