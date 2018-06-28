Safety

Train hits pedestrian in Oxnard

Pedestrian may have been walking along tracks

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 07:08 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 07:08 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - A man was transported to the hospital after being hit by a train in Oxnard Wednesday morning.

Oxnard Police and medical personnel responded to a train collision involving a pedestrian near Fifth Street west of Rose Avenue around 7:56 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found 38-year old Matthew Wunderlich from Oxnard lying alongside the railroad tracks. Wunderlich sustained moderate injuries to his upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Amtrak investigators believe Wunderlich was alongside the railroad tracks and for unknown reasons walked onto the tracks and into the path of the oncoming train.

Amtrack is currently investigating this incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to contact Amtrak Officer Neal Gold at 805-637-9018.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World's most expensive automobiles
McLaren

World's most expensive automobiles

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Celebrities who are surprisingly related
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, George Frey/Getty Images

Celebrities who are surprisingly related

On this day: June 27
Bill Ebbesen via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 27