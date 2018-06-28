Train hits pedestrian in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - A man was transported to the hospital after being hit by a train in Oxnard Wednesday morning.

Oxnard Police and medical personnel responded to a train collision involving a pedestrian near Fifth Street west of Rose Avenue around 7:56 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found 38-year old Matthew Wunderlich from Oxnard lying alongside the railroad tracks. Wunderlich sustained moderate injuries to his upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Amtrak investigators believe Wunderlich was alongside the railroad tracks and for unknown reasons walked onto the tracks and into the path of the oncoming train.

Amtrack is currently investigating this incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to contact Amtrak Officer Neal Gold at 805-637-9018.