Total of 8 DUI arrests in cities of Ventura & Oxnard

"DUI Doesn't Just Mean Booze"

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A total of 8 arrests were made at DUI checkpoints Friday night into Saturday morning in the cities of Ventura and Oxnard.

In the City of Ventura, a checkpoint was set up on the eastbound side of E. Main Street east of Callens Road. Two drivers were arrested for DUI at this checkpoint. Both drivers took a breathalyzer test and had Blood Alcohol Content's (BAC) higher than the legal limit.

The checkpoint was established around 9:00 p.m. Friday night and concluded around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Here are the results:

  • 546 Vehicles Screened
  • 8 Standardized Field Sobriety Test
  • 8 Miscellaneous Citations
  • 2 DUI alcohol-related arrests

In the City of Oxnard, a checkpoint was set up in the northbound lanes of Oxnard Boulevard north of Ash Street. This location was chosen because of an increase in alcohol-related arrests and DUI collisions. 6 DUI arrests were made at this checkpoint.

The checkpoint was established around 9:00 p.m. Friday night and concluded around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Here are the results:

  • 384 Vehicles Screened
  • 7 Citations issued to suspended or unlicensed drivers
  • 12 Total Citations
  • 4 Vehicles Towed
  • 3 DUI alcohol-related arrests
  • 3 DUI drug-related arrests

The Office of Traffic Safety would like to remind drivers that "DUI Doesn't Just Mean Booze." The campaign educates drivers on how taking prescription drugs, especially before driving a motorized vehicle, might impair you enough to get a DUI. The Office also states that consuming marijuana before driving can result in a DUI.

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP free mobile app for their Android or iPhone devices. The app finds nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver; from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more. 

Drivers arrested for DUI can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

