Safety

Santa Maria Police finds missing at-risk missing adult

Leekins has been reunited with his family

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 11:25 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 03:34 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - UPDATE:

The Santa Maria Police Department says Tyrone Monroe Leekins has been found safe and has been reunited with his family.

The Santa Maria Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an at-risk adult, Tyrone Monroe Leekins.

Leekins was last seen at his residence on driving away in his white, 2014 BMW convertible with black top and a personalized California license plate, TYSBMMR on Saturday, June 30, around 10:30 a.m. Police have not released the location of his residence. It is unknown where he was going to and he has not since returned according to police.

The 55-year old male is approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall, about 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Leekins was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

His family members say he has a medical condition that makes him disoriented and makes him at risk. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department immediately at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

 

