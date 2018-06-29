Only 9 cities on the Central Coast allow fireworks, others have a strict ban.

Fireworks are illegal throughout the Central Coast except in nine cities. (KEYT photo)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Fireworks are illegal throughout the Central Coast except in nine cities. Those violating the local laws face serious fines.

The sale of "safe and sane" fireworks has begun where allowed, and it's an annual boost for many non profit organizations.

The fireworks are sold in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, San Miguel, Templeton, Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, and Fillmore. If you purchase fireworks in those areas, you can not use them in areas where there is a ban, even though they were purchased at an approved stand.

There will be many 4th of July fireworks shows put on by professional organizations including the City of Santa Barbara West Beach show, and the City of Goleta fireworks display at Girsch park.

There are about 300 cities in California where fireworks are sold legally. A list can be found here : Readyforwildfire.org

The Central Coast has had a long history of strict rules on the use of fireworks due to high fire dangers. In 1990, the tragic Painted Cave fire took place about a week before the Independence Day show, and with the loss of over 400 structures, fireworks for that year were cancelled.

High fire dangers exist again due to the extreme and prolonged drought conditions.

Even though the area is coming out of the devastating Thomas Fire, officials say unburned areas are "tinder dry."

Fire officials plan to add extra staff on the 4th of July to respond to the use of illegal fireworks and injuries from fireworks. Investigators say there will be a zero tolerance for the misuse of fireworks including but not limit to sky rockets, bottle rockets, aerial shells and firecrackers. They urge the public to report the illegal use of fireworks before a serious problem occurs.

Parents are also liable for fireworks violations, damage or injuries caused by their children.

It is also illegal to possess fireworks in a community where they are not permitted.

The Los Padres National Forest, along with Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta, Buellton, Solvang and many other areas locally have posted warnings about the fireworks ban and possible fines if there is a violation.