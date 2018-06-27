Safety

New 5 mph speed limit in effect in waters off Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf

Steep fine for violators

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 05:21 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara has issued a new warning and a new speed limit for boaters in Santa Barbara Harbor.

It is now illegal to travel faster than 5 miles an hour in waters near the Stearns Wharf wye. 

City leaders amended an existing Municipal Code nearly one year following a speeding accident that propelled a boat into Stearns Wharf.

It was July 2017; three people were sent into the water. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

The man who photographed the accident said the driver was doing dangerous "loops and donuts" near the pier moments before the crash.

Harbor officials said that particular accident was the reason for the new, lower speed.

The driver in last year's incident insisted he was going 20-miles-an-hour and the throttle got stuck. 

Harbor officials say the base fine for offenders is $225 dollars.

