Information on Evacuations and Road Closures
Thomas Fire evacuations lifted in SB County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Source: CountyofSB.org and readyventura.org. Information updated at: 11:25 a.m. PST - December 22, 2017
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW A Local Recovery Assistance Meeting will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 22, 2017 at the Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road, Carpinteria, CA 93013
EVACUATION ORDERS FOR SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
- All Santa Barbara County mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been lifted effective 9 a.m. on December 21, 2017.
ROAD CLOSURES - SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
- All roads are currently open. State Route 154 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, December 22.
===========================================================================
EVACUATION ORDERS FOR VENTURA COUNTY
All Mandatory and Voluntary evacuations have been lifted with the exception of the voluntary evacuation warning for residents on Highway 33 between Rose Valley north to Hartman Ranch.
ROAD CLOSURES - VENTURA COUNTY
- SR 33 from Fairview Ave, Ojai to Ventucopa. Please still be aware of fire crews working along the highway. Slow down for them.
===========================================================================
Evacuation Shelters
City of Ventura
- Ventura County Fairgrounds (Red Cross - Includes an Animal Shelter for all types of animals) – 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA
City of Santa Barbara
- UCSB - Recreational Center (Includes an Animal Shelter for small animals - preferably in crates) 516 Ocean Road, Santa Barbara, CA
Animal Evacuations
Please call 866-387-8911 for requests for assistance in animal evacuations or 805-681-4332 for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.