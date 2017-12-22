Information on Evacuations and Road Closures

Home burned in the Thomas Fire in the 800 block of Park Hill Lane. Dec. 17, 2017. (Joe Buttitta / KEYT.com)

Home burned in the Thomas Fire in the 800 block of Park Hill Lane. Dec. 17, 2017. (Joe Buttitta / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Source: CountyofSB.org and readyventura.org. Information updated at: 11:25 a.m. PST - December 22, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW A Local Recovery Assistance Meeting will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 22, 2017 at the Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road, Carpinteria, CA 93013

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

All Santa Barbara County mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been lifted effective 9 a.m. on December 21, 2017.

ROAD CLOSURES - SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

All roads are currently open. State Route 154 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, December 22.

===========================================================================

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR VENTURA COUNTY

All Mandatory and Voluntary evacuations have been lifted with the exception of the voluntary evacuation warning for residents on Highway 33 between Rose Valley north to Hartman Ranch.

ROAD CLOSURES - VENTURA COUNTY

SR 33 from Fairview Ave, Ojai to Ventucopa. Please still be aware of fire crews working along the highway. Slow down for them.

===========================================================================

Evacuation Shelters

City of Ventura

Ventura County Fairgrounds (Red Cross - Includes an Animal Shelter for all types of animals) – 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA

City of Santa Barbara

UCSB - Recreational Center (Includes an Animal Shelter for small animals - preferably in crates) 516 Ocean Road, Santa Barbara, CA

Animal Evacuations

Please call 866-387-8911 for requests for assistance in animal evacuations or 805-681-4332 for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.