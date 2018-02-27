Information on future storm risks and evacuation information

A sign to keep unauthorized people out of the disaster exclusion zone in Montecito. (John Palminteri / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Community meetings are being held around Santa Barbara County to prepare residents for the next big storm following the deadly Montecito Mudslides.

1. It is important for the public to understand the risks associated with future storms in the area and what to do when evacuation orders are issued. The County released an interactive map that includes debris flow risk areas throughout the county. View a map legend here.

2. County officials will be sticking to three separate types of evacuations during a storm. They explained the difference between the different forms of evacuations. Read it here.

3. In case of an evacuation, there is a timeline residents must follow. View the County's 72-hour storm evacuation timeline here.

5. For additional information visit http://readysbc.org.

