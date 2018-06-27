Increased enforcement of smoking and nuisance laws coming in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More no smoking signs are going up in Santa Barbara and more enforcement is about to be launched on nuisance crimes citywide, including parks and waterfront zones.

The effort is coming from an impressive $878,000 grant from the Justice Department for specific programs.

"We have a lot of tourists people who don't know the law like that and I know it just recently just switched," said downtown Santa Barbara worker Keanu Perez at the Sandbar restaurant.



He says more enforcement and public education on the smoking rules will make a difference as part of full scale enforcement program.



"When the law wasn't here and I was working here people would come out and smoke and it would distract our people on the patio and we had a lot of people complain," said Perez.



The law making smoking or vaping illegal is similar to what you would find in other areas with citywide smoking bans, such as Carpinteria or San Luis Obispo.

He says that also includes cannabis even if it is medicinal.

He says that also includes cannabis even if it is medicinal.

n the city of Santa Barbara you are not allowed to smoke in public, you are allowed to smoke in a private area."

Anthony Wagner with the Santa Barbara Police Department said, "i n the city of Santa Barbara you are not allowed to smoke in public, you are allowed to smoke in a private area."

The new signage will be put up in 400 locations downtown, on the Mesa, waterfront, in city parks and several other locations. Some of the signs where no skateboarding is posted in multiple sites near each on will be changed out for the no smoking signs.



The signs will be backed by an beefed up enforcement plan with more foot patrol officers, VIP hosts, and community service liaison workers who are doing outreach on a regular basis. They can be found downtown, on the waterfront and on the eastside.

Besides smoking they will be working on other issues relating to alcohol, panhandling, blocking the sidewalk, and public urination.

There will also be expanded hours from the daytime shifts into the nighttime up until 10 p.m. This will add more security, especially downtown, when families are still wrapping up their day with a late evening meal or a trip to the movies.

Police say the enforcement will be on a case by case basis with warnings and public education the first step.

"There's a difference and a distinction between our tourists and the local entities and the local entities probably know better," said Wagner. The enforcement will have specific goals.



"Specifically public health and safety of our tourists, our families our young people to make sure that they can enjoy all of Santa Barbara without being influenced by that smoke," said Wagner.

Business leaders including the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization staff members have been strongly calling on the city to increase enforcement and rid the area of the chronic homeless. Some have been sleeping on sidewalks nightly or in door entry ways. It's been viewed as a deterrent to a healthy economy in the area where more than 25 store fronts are empty.

The city has been looking at different signs for this projectthat would be stand alone or be part of an existing sign in certain locations.

There will also be an increasing enforcement of retailers who sell tobacco and products related to vaping to make sure they are abiding by the laws.

120 sites in the city will be on the list to be checked by officers for their compliance.