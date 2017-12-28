Politics

New year brings new California DMV laws

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 04:50 PM PST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 04:50 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With 2018 just days away there are some new laws coming to the DMV handbook that all California drivers should be aware of.

Only a few will go into effect on January 1st, the rest will happen July 1st.

The new year will say hello to the recreational use of marijuana, but the DMV is cracking down on its use while driving.

Come January 1st, it will be illegal for drivers to smoke while not only behind the wheel but also as a passenger.

"Nothing is going to change," said Santa Barbara resident Arnold Spechrer, who thinks the new law is useless.

"People are going to smoke and drink regardless of what the government says," said Spechrer.

The number of collisions caused by drivers impaired by drugs is on the rise in California. Since 2006, over 63 percent of fatal collisions were caused by substances other than alcohol. With recreational marijuana sales expected to take off in a matter of days, hundreds of officers have undergone intensive training on identifying drivers impaired by substances like prescription drugs and cannabis.

"It is a concern," said Morro Bay resident Bill Bowes. "But I am confident over time we will solve the problem because there is no easy breathalyzer like there is for alcohol. The sad part about that is that people will take the medicinal marijuana and they will have it in their system for a long time and they might not be impaired, but it will show up that way."

Also starting January 1st, drivers will have to pay more for registering and renewing their vehicle, thanks to the Transportation Improvement Fee. It can range from $25 - $175 based on the value of your car.

One law that many seemed to agree on is cracking down on people parking in the disabled area. Come July 1st, drivers will need to provide proof of true name and birthday.

"It is a very good idea," said Bowes. "I know many people who just have a handicap sticker and they use it but they shouldn't be using it. They got it for an injury years ago and they still have it. I think this is a very positive move."

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

A look inside Santa Barbara's shipping container luxury home
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A look inside Santa Barbara's shipping container luxury home

2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Trump's North Korea problem
CNN Pool

Trump's North Korea problem

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

Celebrities who own businesses
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The Honest Company

Celebrities who own businesses

On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

Top news stories of 2017
Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

Top news stories of 2017

13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

Christmas 2017 around the world
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Christmas 2017 around the world

Notable deaths of 2017
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

Celebrities who were Christmas babies
iStock/Liliboas

Celebrities who were Christmas babies

On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23