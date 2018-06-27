Politics

Muslims in Santa Maria disappointed by Supreme Court's vote in favor of travel ban

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 06:27 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to uphold president Donald Trump's travel ban with a 5-4 vote. Muslims in Santa Maria were hoping for a different outcome.

“Disappointed. I'm very disappointed to hear a decision like that, you know,” said Mohammed Diab. “Why can you ban a certain religion or certain people from countries in the Middle East. That's not fair. That's not [what] the U.S. was built on.”

Mohammed is originally from Egypt and has lived in Santa Maria for 32 years. Although Egypt is not one of the seven countries in the ban, he says the policy is discriminatory towards the Muslim community as a whole. He thinks it will also deter others from coming to the U.S.

“In the Middle East, you know, it makes everybody hesitate to come to the United States because they know they will deny [their visa] in the embassy or even in a port of entry," continued Diab. 

The ban includes five majority-Muslim nations — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. North Korea and Venezuela are included, too.

Mohammed says many Muslims in Santa Maria will be directly affected.

“There's a big community from Yemen here in Santa Maria, and Somalian too. They worry about their relatives because now it's harder for them to bring them so they can see them and send them back,” he said. 

However, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Republican party says the travel ban is a key move in protecting our national security.

“None of the banned countries will share data with us in terms of who the potential terrorists could be," explained Greg Gandrud. "And some of those countries are actually state sponsors of terrorism.”

He says president Trump is just doing his job.

“Ultimately it is the president of the United States' responsibility and the power into the constitution to keep us safe.”

But Mohammed thinks it's just another anti-immigrant move.

“I like the Supreme Court to go to the streets and see who's running the businesses. It is all the immigrants.”

The original version of the travel ban included Chad, Iraq, and Sudan, all of which are also majority-Muslim nations. They have since been removed. Trump says he has no intention of expanding the current travel ban.

