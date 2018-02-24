One person injured in a head-on crash in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - One person was transported to the hospital after a head-on crash in Goleta.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Cathedral Oaks and Evergreen Drive.

The victim complained of moderate injuries and was transported to Goleta Valley Hospital, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.

Two other people were examined on scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.