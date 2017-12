Montecito Union students thank...

MONTECITO, Calif. - Everyone is singing the praises of the firefighters who heroically battled the Thomas Fire, including Montecito Union School.

Several students and their families gathered in the Upper Village on the morning of Christmas Eve and sang Christmas carols. A handful of Montecito firefighters were on hand and they joined them in song.

The students made a giant thank you sign and after singing holiday songs, the kids handed out high-fives, cookies and candy canes to the firefighters.

The Thomas Fire is the largest fire in California history and Montecito Fire Chief Chip Hickman estimated that well over 1,000 structures were saved in Montecito and Santa Barbara through the efforts of over 8,000 men and women fighting the historic blaze.