The Annex gets noticed by diners, shoppers and travelers

The Annex in Oxnard made it into the auto clubs Westways magazine food issue

OXNARD, Calif. - People looking for a place to dine, shop and watch World Cup soccer are flocking to The Annex in Oxnard. It was recently featured in The Food Issue of Westways, the magazine for auto club members in Southern California.

The Annex is located at The Collection near Oxnard's Riverpark neighborhood off the 101 freeway.The offerings include The Blend Superfood Bar, Seoul Sausage and Scratch Sandwich County.

A bleacher-like area has a big screen TV tuned to the latest soccer matches.

For more information visit, http://thecollectionrp.com