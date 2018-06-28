Money and Business

Public meeting will discuss how to improve declining Downtown Santa Barbara retail economy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A critical brainstorming session will be held Thursday night focused on the retail climate on State Street and how to improve it.

The World Business Academy, a local non-profit, is hosting a panel of business, development and community leaders and public input is wanted. The Academy is also expected to announce the launch of a new Santa Barbara Retail Task Force.

"Downtown Santa Barbara is one of the beating hearts of this community," said Rinaldo Brutoco, Founder and President of the World Business Academy. "We need to enable it to be more vibrant and to become the attraction that people come to Santa Barbara expecting to see. And finally, we need to make it more fun!" 

Brutoco cites nearly 30 retail vacancies, the City's highly restrictive permitting process, and the homeless situation among reasons for a drop in shoppers and State Street's economic demise.

He also pointed a finger at the City.

"Clearly, the City has a role to play that it has not been playing," he said. 

Brutoco said lowering rents along the business corridor is expected to be a key topic of discussion.  

"I understand that the landlords are starting to make some progress on that issue," Brutoco said. "They see that holding out for more rents only creates more vacancies. I think we're up over 27 vacant stores now." 

Brutoco said Mayor Cathy Murillo met with World Business Academy members on Wednesday. Santa Barbara's Mayor is expected to attend Thursday's community discussion but is not listed among the panelists. 

The forum, 'State Street Retail: Developing a Plan for the Future,' starts at 5:30 at the Belmond El Encanto Resort at 800 Alvarado Place.

