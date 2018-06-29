Oxnard receives $9.5 Million for Wastewater Treatment Plant emergency repairs

The City of Oxnardreceivess emergency funding to repair wastewater treatment plant. (Photo Credit: City of Oxnard)

OXNARD, Calif. - The City of Oxnard will receive $9.5 million from California's approved budget help repair the city's aging wastewater treatment plant.

“This is fantastic news,” said Oxnard Mayor Tim Flynn. “The city has been actively looking for partnerships and cost-effective ways to lower repair costs and lessen the burden on ratepayers. These funds will greatly assist in those efforts, ensure critical repairs are completed in the near future and enable the wastewater system to improve its services for everyone in the city and neighboring communities."

The City says the wastewater treatment plant serves more than 200,000 residents and hundreds of local businesses. The plant also serves the City of Port Hueneme, the Port Hueneme military base, the Channel Islands community services district and residents in Las Posas.